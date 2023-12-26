Here are 10 Easy New Years’ Resolutions to Try

Do you need help thinking of some New Year resolutions that you can stick to?
Here are some easy New Years Resolutions to consider:
- Spend more time with family and friends.
- Take one day each week to do something for yourself.
- Exercise regularly.
- Eat healthier meals.
- Take time to relax and unwind.
- Read one new book every month.
- Give back to your community.
- Learn something new every day.
- Take a break from technology.
- Connect with nature.
Happy New Year!
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]
-
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Brittany Watts Update: Where ‘Abuse Of Corpse’ Case Stands After Black Woman’s Miscarriage
-
The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 8) – The Gift of Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 9) – The Gift of Wisdom | Dr. Willie Jolley