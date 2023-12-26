Listen Live
Holiday Guide

Here are 10 Easy New Years’ Resolutions to Try

Published on December 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 goals new year resolutions on blank note book memo reminder wish list of yearly planner, action plan for work-life balance, good financial health, happy home family, travel aims on office desk

Source: Chinnapong / Getty

Do you need help thinking of some New Year resolutions that you can stick to?

Here are some easy New Years Resolutions to consider:

  1. Spend more time with family and friends.
  2. Take one day each week to do something for yourself.
  3. Exercise regularly.
  4. Eat healthier meals.
  5. Take time to relax and unwind.
  6. Read one new book every month.
  7. Give back to your community.
  8. Learn something new every day.
  9. Take a break from technology.
  10. Connect with nature.

Happy New Year!

RELATED TAGS

New Year's Resolutions new years

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close