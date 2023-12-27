Listen Live
Charlotte

Need NYE Plans in CLT? Try These Out

Published on December 27, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
fireworks to welcome the new year, light flowers in the sky, holiday celebration, light painting

Source: ANDA MIKELSONE / Getty

If you’re looking for something to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, you’re in luck! The city boasts a wide range of activities and events to choose from. Whether you prefer a quiet night at home or a night on the town, Charlotte has plenty to offer. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

  • Attend a New Year’s Eve event at a local venue. For a more low-key night, check out a restaurant for a special New Year’s Eve menu.
  • Go to a movie. Many theaters offer special movie marathons and discounted tickets on New Year’s Eve.
  • Have a game night. Gather some friends and family for a game of charades or board games.
  • Take a walk. Charlotte has some beautiful parks and trails. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
  • Catch a show. Music venues and theaters often put on special performances for the holiday.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte New Year's Day

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close