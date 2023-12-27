Need NYE Plans in CLT? Try These Out

If you’re looking for something to do in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, you’re in luck! The city boasts a wide range of activities and events to choose from. Whether you prefer a quiet night at home or a night on the town, Charlotte has plenty to offer. Here are a few ideas to get you started:
- Attend a New Year’s Eve event at a local venue. For a more low-key night, check out a restaurant for a special New Year’s Eve menu.
- Go to a movie. Many theaters offer special movie marathons and discounted tickets on New Year’s Eve.
- Have a game night. Gather some friends and family for a game of charades or board games.
- Take a walk. Charlotte has some beautiful parks and trails. Spend some time outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.
- Catch a show. Music venues and theaters often put on special performances for the holiday.
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Brittany Watts Update: Where ‘Abuse Of Corpse’ Case Stands After Black Woman’s Miscarriage
-
The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 8) – The Gift of Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 9) – The Gift of Wisdom | Dr. Willie Jolley