Listen Live
Holiday Guide

Here are 15 of the Most Common New Years Resolutions

Published on December 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
January 2024 calendar page with push pin on blue background.

Source: Gam1983 / Getty

It’s almost 2024 and if you’re like me, you’re planning out your New Year’s resolutions.

If you’re having a hard time coming up with some, check out 15 of the most common:

  • Exercise more often
  • Eat healthier
  • Spend more time with family and friends
  • Get organized
  • Spend less, save more
  • Quit smoking
  • Learn something new
  • Get out of debt
  • Reduce stress
  • Spend more time outdoors
  • Volunteer more regularly
  • Read more books
  • Take a trip somewhere
  • Find a new hobby
  • Spend more time on self-care

Whichever ones you choose, make sure they are tailored to make 2023 a great year! Happy Holidays!

RELATED TAGS

New Year's Resolutions

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close