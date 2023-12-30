Here are 15 of the Most Common New Years Resolutions

It’s almost 2024 and if you’re like me, you’re planning out your New Year’s resolutions.
If you’re having a hard time coming up with some, check out 15 of the most common:
- Exercise more often
- Eat healthier
- Spend more time with family and friends
- Get organized
- Spend less, save more
- Quit smoking
- Learn something new
- Get out of debt
- Reduce stress
- Spend more time outdoors
- Volunteer more regularly
- Read more books
- Take a trip somewhere
- Find a new hobby
- Spend more time on self-care
Whichever ones you choose, make sure they are tailored to make 2023 a great year! Happy Holidays!
