Cranberry Orange Trifle for a Stunning Christmas Dessert

Elevate your Christmas dessert table with the Cranberry Orange Trifle—a layered masterpiece that marries the vibrant flavors of tart cranberries, zesty oranges, and velvety whipped cream. This visually stunning and palate-pleasing trifle is sure to be the star of your festive spread, making it a delightful treat for both the eyes and taste buds.

Ingredients:

For the Cranberry Orange Compote:

2 cups fresh cranberries

1 cup granulated sugar

Zest and juice of 1 orange

1 cinnamon stick

For the Vanilla Custard:

2 cups whole milk

1 vanilla bean or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 large egg yolks

½ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

For the Whipped Cream Layer:

2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

Zest of 1 orange

Additional Layers:

Ladyfinger cookies or pound cake, sliced

Orange segments for garnish

Instructions:

Prepare the Cranberry Orange Compote: In a saucepan, combine fresh cranberries, granulated sugar, orange zest, orange juice, and a cinnamon stick.

Simmer over medium heat until the cranberries burst and the mixture thickens to a compote consistency.

Remove the cinnamon stick and let the compote cool. Make the Vanilla Custard: In a saucepan, heat the whole milk and vanilla bean (or vanilla extract) until it just begins to simmer. Remove from heat and let it steep for 10 minutes.

In a separate bowl, whisk together egg yolks, granulated sugar, and flour until well combined.

Gradually pour the warm milk into the egg mixture, whisking continuously.

Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until it thickens into a custard. Remove from heat and let it cool. Whip Up the Creamy Layer: In a chilled bowl, whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form.

Add powdered sugar and orange zest, continuing to whip until the cream reaches stiff peaks. Assemble the Trifle: In a trifle dish or individual serving glasses, layer slices of ladyfinger cookies or pound cake at the bottom.

Spoon a portion of the cranberry orange compote over the cookies.

Pour a layer of vanilla custard over the compote.

Repeat the layers until the trifle dish is almost full, finishing with a generous layer of the orange-infused whipped cream on top. Garnish and Chill: Garnish the Cranberry Orange Trifle with additional orange segments for a burst of freshness.

Refrigerate the trifle for at least 4 hours or overnight to allow the flavors to meld and the layers to set.

Serving Suggestions:

Present this Cranberry Orange Trifle as a centerpiece dessert, and watch as its layers of vibrant colors and festive flavors captivate your guests. The combination of tart cranberries, citrusy orange, velvety custard, and whipped cream creates a symphony of tastes that embodies the spirit of Christmas. Enjoy the elegance and indulgence of this holiday showstopper!