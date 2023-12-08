Gingerbread Cheesecake Bites for a Merry Christmas

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a dessert that combines the timeless charm of gingerbread with the creamy indulgence of cheesecake. These Gingerbread Cheesecake Bites are bite-sized delights that pack a punch of festive flavor in every mouthful. Get ready to embark on a journey of sweet and spiced bliss!
Ingredients:
For the Gingerbread Crust:
- 1 ½ cups gingersnap cookie crumbs
- ¼ cup melted unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
For the Cheesecake Filling:
- 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
For the Whipped Cream Topping:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Prepare the Gingerbread Crust:
- In a bowl, combine gingersnap cookie crumbs, melted butter, brown sugar, ground ginger, and ground cinnamon until the mixture resembles damp sand.
- Press the mixture firmly into the base of a lined mini muffin tin, creating a compact crust.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 325°F (163°C) for 8-10 minutes. Allow the crusts to cool.
- Make the Cheesecake Filling:
- In a mixing bowl, beat the softened cream cheese until smooth.
- Add granulated sugar and continue to beat until well combined.
- Incorporate the eggs one at a time, ensuring each is fully mixed before adding the next.
- Add vanilla extract, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, and a pinch of salt. Mix until the filling is smooth and well-spiced.
- Spoon the cheesecake filling into the cooled gingerbread crusts in the mini muffin tin.
- Bake to Perfection:
- Bake the cheesecake bites in the preheated oven at 325°F (163°C) for 15-18 minutes or until the edges are set but the centers are slightly jiggly.
- Allow the bites to cool in the muffin tin before transferring them to the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours.
- Whip Up the Creamy Topping:
- In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until soft peaks form.
- Add powdered sugar and vanilla extract, continuing to whip until the cream reaches stiff peaks.
- Pipe or dollop the whipped cream onto each chilled cheesecake bite.
- Serve with Joy:
- Arrange the Gingerbread Cheesecake Bites on a festive platter and serve with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon or a drizzle of caramel for an extra touch of holiday magic.
Serving Suggestions:
These Gingerbread Cheesecake Bites are perfect for sharing at holiday gatherings, potlucks, or even as a delightful treat for yourself. Their mini size makes them easy to enjoy while mingling or savoring a quiet moment of seasonal bliss.
