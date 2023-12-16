Listen Live
Here Are the Most Wanted Christmas Gifts for 2023

Published on December 16, 2023

Gift shopping can be challenging if you aren’t given a wish list for every person you have to shop for. Luckily, there are some gifts that are more popular than others.

Here are the most wanted Christmas gifts for 2023, according to CBS News:

  1. Stanley Thirst Quencher Cup
  2. Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum
  3. Mini Ugg Boots
  4. Ninja Ice Cream Maker
  5. Apple iPhone 15
  6. Apple AirTags
  7. Sol De Janiero Perfume
  8. Cosori Dual Blaze smart air fryer
  9. Rimowa Original Suitcase

Happy shopping!

