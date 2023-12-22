Listen Live
CLT Airport Expects Over 1.6 million Passengers During Christmas Holiday

Published on December 22, 2023

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport / Charlotte Douglas International Airport

From Dec. 14 through Jan. 3, Charlotte Douglas International Airport expects to handle approximately 1.6 million passengers.

Due to the ongoing construction at the airport and the significant increase in travel during holidays, the airport asks passengers to be patient, plan and arrive at the airport two hours before the flight takes off.

Over 21 days, this would represent a 13% growth compared to the previous year and a 9% rise above the figures recorded in 2019.

If you plan to fly this season, give yourself extra time.

