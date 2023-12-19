Stores Closed on Christmas 2023

Christmas is finally upon us, and many of us can’t wait to find some of the best deals in the stores.
If you plan to do any shopping near Christmas day, be mindful that not all stores will be open.
Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Christmas 2023:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Best Buy
- Costco
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- REI
- Target
- Walmart
The following retailers have not officially confirmed they will be closed but have a history of being closed on Christmas:
- Barnes and Noble
- Crate & Barrel
- Guitar Center
- Half-Price Books
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JO-ANN
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Petco
- PetSmart
- TJ Maxx
Happy holidays!
