Listen Live
Holiday Guide

Stores Closed on Christmas 2023

Published on December 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Miami Beach, Florida, Target discount department store, free gift card with purchase hats and scarf display

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Christmas is finally upon us, and many of us can’t wait to find some of the best deals in the stores.

If you plan to do any shopping near Christmas day, be mindful that not all stores will be open.

Here is a list of stores that will be closed on Christmas 2023:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Macy’s
  • REI
  • Target
  • Walmart

The following retailers have not officially confirmed they will be closed but have a history of being closed on Christmas:

  • Barnes and Noble
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Guitar Center
  • Half-Price Books
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • JO-ANN
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Menards
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • TJ Maxx

Happy holidays!

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close