5 Places Kids Can Get Free Pictures With Santa in Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas is only a few weeks away and Santa is making his stops around the Queen City.

The Charlotte area offers several locations for children to get free pictures with Santa. Here are five (5) places to check out:

1. SOUTHPARK MALL

Santa Photo Experience: Every day through Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended.

Caring Santa: Dec. 4, 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required.

Pet Photos With Santa: Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.

2. NORTHLAKE MALL

Photos with Santa: Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended.

Pet Photos with Santa: Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Sensory Santa: Dec. 4, 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required.

3. BASS PRO SHOPS AND CABELA’S

8181 Concord Mills Blvd. thru Dec. 24

Cabela’s in Fort Mill, 1000 Cabelas Dr. thru Dec. 24

4. CHRISTMAS IN HUNTERSVILLE

201 Huntersville Concord Rd., from 6-9 p.m on Dec. 2, and from 2-8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

5. NORTH CAROLINA CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL