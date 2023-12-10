5 Places Kids Can Get Free Pictures With Santa in Charlotte

Christmas is only a few weeks away and Santa is making his stops around the Queen City.
The Charlotte area offers several locations for children to get free pictures with Santa. Here are five (5) places to check out:
1. SOUTHPARK MALL
- Santa Photo Experience: Every day through Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended.
- Caring Santa: Dec. 4, 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required.
- Pet Photos With Santa: Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.
2. NORTHLAKE MALL
- Photos with Santa: Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended.
- Pet Photos with Santa: Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
- Sensory Santa: Dec. 4, 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required.
3. BASS PRO SHOPS AND CABELA’S
- 8181 Concord Mills Blvd. thru Dec. 24
- Cabela’s in Fort Mill, 1000 Cabelas Dr. thru Dec. 24
4. CHRISTMAS IN HUNTERSVILLE
- 201 Huntersville Concord Rd., from 6-9 p.m on Dec. 2, and from 2-8 p.m. on Dec. 3.
5. NORTH CAROLINA CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL
- Dec. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 N.C. 49. Admission is free.
-
A Tribute to Mom
-
The Unbreakable Faith of the Chaney Family: Part I
-
Bishop Eddie Long’s Wife Vanessa Long Explains Why She Stayed! [VIDEO]
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
Lawyers Dump Trevian Kutti, Lone Black Woman Indicted With Trump In Georgia RICO Case
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 8) – The Gift of Perseverance | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
Brittany Watts Update: Where ‘Abuse Of Corpse’ Case Stands After Black Woman’s Miscarriage