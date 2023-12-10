Listen Live
Holiday Guide

5 Places Kids Can Get Free Pictures With Santa in Charlotte

Published on December 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ARGENTINA-ECONOMY-CHRISTMAS

Source: JUAN MABROMATA / Getty

Christmas is only a few weeks away and Santa is making his stops around the Queen City.

The Charlotte area offers several locations for children to get free pictures with Santa. Here are five (5) places to check out:

1. SOUTHPARK MALL

  • Santa Photo Experience: Every day through Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended.
  • Caring Santa: Dec. 4, 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required.
  • Pet Photos With Santa: Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.

2. NORTHLAKE MALL

  • Photos with Santa: Nov. 25-Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended.
  • Pet Photos with Santa: Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
  • Sensory Santa: Dec. 4, 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required.

3. BASS PRO SHOPS AND CABELA’S

  • 8181 Concord Mills Blvd. thru Dec. 24
  • Cabela’s in Fort Mill, 1000 Cabelas Dr. thru Dec. 24

4. CHRISTMAS IN HUNTERSVILLE

  • 201 Huntersville Concord Rd., from 6-9 p.m on Dec. 2, and from 2-8 p.m. on Dec. 3.

5. NORTH CAROLINA CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL

  • Dec. 17 from 1-5 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 N.C. 49. Admission is free.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte Santa

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close