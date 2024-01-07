Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

According to Christianity Today, here are some of the stories that generated the most interest from people in the faith community last year:
- The Southern Baptist Convention removed two churches for authorizing female pastors. Fern Creek Baptist Church in Kentucky and Saddleback Church in California were expelled in June. Elevation Church, along with some other churches left the organization because of the decision.
- The Christian and Missionary Alliance denomination voted to allow women as pastors in June. CMA has a membership of more than 2000 churches. Some churches left the organization because of the decision.
- More than 7000 churched left the United Methodist Church because the organization agreed to consider LGBTQ ministers and same sex marriages. The exodus began in 2019. UMC is the second largest protestant denomination in the U.S.
- A mass shooting at Nashville Christian in March is considered the most high-profile attack on a Christian school in U.S. history. Three students and three staff members were killed by a 28-year-old. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in Tennessee history.
- The Asbury University Revival in Kentucky started after students remained in the auditorium after a regularly scheduled chapel service in February. The revival drew record crowds and continued for weeks. The event also inspired revivals at other campuses.
