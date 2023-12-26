All Things Work Together | Faith Walking

Listen, we love the scripture that tells us that all things work together for good to them that love the Lord and are called according to his purpose but sometimes just resting in that scripture can be a little frustration because when you say all things work together for the good. It’s usually because things are bad, and it’s hard to focus on the good when all you see is bad heartbreak, devastation, loss, waiting, wondering, wishing. But it is a blessing to learn to take your mind to this place, even in the worst situations. And that doesn’t become toxic thinking where you can’t acknowledge what is wrong. But it is declaring what God has said over your life.

And it keeps you from getting too low. It keeps you from getting too depressed when you believe in the sovereignty of God, when you believe that accidents are not accidents in the kingdom. Maybe to us they feel like accidents and things that we didn’t know were coming. But when we rest in the power of God, we can look at this scripture and say God, I need you to make this work out for my good. I don’t understand it. I don’t. I don’t feel it. I’m frustrated, and then I will take you to Isaiah 45 and 3. I will give you hidden treasures, riches stored in secret places so that you may know that I am the Lord the God of Israel who summons you by name.

That is an encouraging scripture that God knows my name. He knows where I am, and no matter how long I’ve been in this situation, it is never too late for God to be great. I say that is when you get in your big faith mode, that’s when you start declaring what God says. The blessings of God, the Peace of God, the favor of God, the goodness and mercy that he said. We’ll follow you all days of your life. No, you don’t want to be in this situation, but that doesn’t mean that God is not able to make it turn around for your good.

I believe it. I’m speaking that over your life and that is my faith walk for the day, ladies and gentlemen. It’s going to work out for your good. Believe it and give God praise. You can put a praise on that right now!

All Things Work Together | Faith Walking was originally published on getuperica.com