Listen Live
Travel

Travelers Walking a Mile to Get to Charlotte Airport

Published on November 22, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
FRANCE-TRANSPORT-AVIATION-LABOUR-STRIKE

Source: JULIEN DE ROSA / Getty

The unusual sight of people exiting their vehicles and trekking approximately one mile to reach Charlotte Douglas International Airport became a reality this Tuesday. This unexpected phenomenon was a result of the intersection of regular weekday traffic and the early onset of holiday travel.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport anticipates peak holiday traffic starting from the Thursday before Thanksgiving, November 16, and lasting through the following Monday, November 27.

The airport forecasts a significant surge during this 12-day period, estimating that around 900,000 local and connecting passengers will depart, reflecting a 9% increase from 2019 and a 14% rise from last year.

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close