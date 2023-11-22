Travelers Walking a Mile to Get to Charlotte Airport

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The unusual sight of people exiting their vehicles and trekking approximately one mile to reach Charlotte Douglas International Airport became a reality this Tuesday. This unexpected phenomenon was a result of the intersection of regular weekday traffic and the early onset of holiday travel.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport anticipates peak holiday traffic starting from the Thursday before Thanksgiving, November 16, and lasting through the following Monday, November 27.

The airport forecasts a significant surge during this 12-day period, estimating that around 900,000 local and connecting passengers will depart, reflecting a 9% increase from 2019 and a 14% rise from last year.