Give This a Try: Maple Pecan Pumpkin Pie

Published on November 21, 2023

Pumpkin homemade pie on a gray linen background with top view of food ingredients for decoration

Source: Aleksandra Dymochkina / Getty

Elevate your Thanksgiving dessert table with a show-stopping Maple Pecan Pumpkin Pie that combines the best of autumn flavors in every bite. This delightful twist on a classic is sure to become a new holiday favorite.

Ingredients:

For the Pumpkin Filling:

  • 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup evaporated milk

For the Maple Pecan Topping:

  • 1 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).
  2. Prepare the Pie Crust: Whether store-bought or homemade, line a 9-inch pie dish with your preferred pie crust.
  3. Mix the Pumpkin Filling: In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and salt. Add eggs one at a time, incorporating well. Finally, pour in the evaporated milk and mix until smooth.

  4. Pour and Bake: Pour the pumpkin filling into the prepared pie crust. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Then, reduce the oven temperature to 350°F (175°C) and continue baking for 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.
  5. Prepare the Maple Pecan Topping: In a bowl, combine chopped pecans, maple syrup, brown sugar, melted butter, and vanilla extract. Mix well.
  6. Add the Topping: After the initial baking time, carefully spoon the maple pecan topping over the partially baked pumpkin pie. Spread it evenly.
  7. Finish Baking: Return the pie to the oven and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes or until the pecan topping is set.
  8. Cool and Serve: Allow the pie to cool completely before slicing. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the perfect Thanksgiving indulgence.

Why You’ll Love It: This Maple Pecan Pumpkin Pie marries the velvety richness of pumpkin with the crunch of pecans and the sweet warmth of maple syrup. It’s a harmonious blend that captures the essence of fall in every luscious bite.

A Slice of Gratitude: As you present this delectable pie to your loved ones, you’re not just offering dessert; you’re sharing a moment of thanksgiving joy.

