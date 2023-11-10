Listen Live
Ways to Celebrate Veterans Day This Year

Published on November 10, 2023

Happy Veterans Day text with vector firework burst

Source: Esra Sen Kula / Getty

As Veterans Day approaches, it’s a poignant time to express gratitude and honor the brave individuals who have served in the military. Here are some simple yet impactful ways to celebrate Veterans Day:

1. Attend a Veterans Day Event: Check for local parades, ceremonies, or events happening in your community. Participating in these gatherings is a meaningful way to show your appreciation.

2. Visit a Veterans Memorial: Take a moment to visit a veterans memorial or cemetery. Pay your respects by leaving flowers or a small flag to honor those who made sacrifices for our freedom.

3. Donate to Veterans Organizations: Support organizations dedicated to veterans’ well-being. Consider donating to charities that provide assistance, resources, and support to veterans and their families.

4. Volunteer Your Time: Offer your time to local veterans’ organizations or VA hospitals. Volunteering is a hands-on way to make a positive impact in the lives of those who have served.

5. Host a Thank-You Gathering: Organize a small gathering with friends or neighbors to express collective gratitude. Share stories, create cards, or plan activities that highlight the importance of Veterans Day.

