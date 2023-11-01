Listen Live
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month

Published on November 1, 2023

Blue Ribbon, Diabetes Awareness Month Concept with Copy Space

Source: Melissa Bornbach / Getty

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to learn and make a positive impact on health. With over 34 million Americans affected, understanding diabetes is crucial. Here’s a quick guide:

Why It Matters: Diabetes is a common condition with serious consequences, affecting individuals, families, and communities. Many people may not even realize they have it.

What Awareness Does: This month focuses on education and breaking stigmas. By knowing risk factors, prevention, and management, we can make informed choices and support those with diabetes.

Get Involved: Join events, share on social media, or make lifestyle changes to prioritize health. Everyone can play a role in raising awareness and fostering understanding.

