Health

Yes, You Can Still Eat Healthy During Thanksgiving

Published on November 21, 2023

Happy black mature woman serving Thanksgiving turkey to her family at dining table.

Source: Drazen Zigic / Getty

As the season of gratitude approaches, it’s natural to look forward to the bountiful Thanksgiving feast. While indulging in traditional favorites is a joy, incorporating a mindful approach to your holiday meal can contribute to both health and happiness. Here’s a guide to savoring the flavors of Thanksgiving while prioritizing wellness:

**1. Balance Your Plate: Create a well-balanced plate by including a variety of colorful vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. This ensures you enjoy the holiday classics while nourishing your body with essential nutrients.

**2. Start with Smart Choices: Begin your feast with a light and nutritious appetizer. Opt for a vegetable-based soup, a fresh salad, or a fruit platter to kickstart your meal on a healthy note.

**3. Mindful Portions: Practice mindful eating by paying attention to portion sizes. Enjoy small portions of your favorite dishes, savoring each bite. This allows you to indulge without overloading your plate.

**4. Hydrate with Intent: Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water between bites. Not only does this support digestion, but it also helps you differentiate between hunger and thirst.

**5. Choose Smart Cooking Methods: Opt for healthier cooking methods such as roasting, grilling, or steaming instead of frying. These methods retain the flavors while minimizing the use of added fats.

**6. Colorful and Nutrient-Rich Sides: Elevate your side dishes by incorporating colorful vegetables and nutrient-rich options. Roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato mash, or a vibrant quinoa salad can add both flavor and health benefits to your Thanksgiving spread.

**7. Mindful Dessert Enjoyment: When it comes to desserts, savor small portions of your favorites. Consider healthier dessert alternatives like a fruit salad, baked apples, or a pumpkin parfait to satisfy your sweet tooth.

**8. Stay Active: Incorporate physical activity into your Thanksgiving celebration. Take a post-meal stroll with family or engage in a friendly outdoor game. This not only aids digestion but also adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the holiday.

