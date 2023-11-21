Yes, You Can Still Eat Healthy During Thanksgiving

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the season of gratitude approaches, it’s natural to look forward to the bountiful Thanksgiving feast. While indulging in traditional favorites is a joy, incorporating a mindful approach to your holiday meal can contribute to both health and happiness. Here’s a guide to savoring the flavors of Thanksgiving while prioritizing wellness:

**1. Balance Your Plate: Create a well-balanced plate by including a variety of colorful vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. This ensures you enjoy the holiday classics while nourishing your body with essential nutrients.

**2. Start with Smart Choices: Begin your feast with a light and nutritious appetizer. Opt for a vegetable-based soup, a fresh salad, or a fruit platter to kickstart your meal on a healthy note.

**3. Mindful Portions: Practice mindful eating by paying attention to portion sizes. Enjoy small portions of your favorite dishes, savoring each bite. This allows you to indulge without overloading your plate.

**4. Hydrate with Intent: Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water between bites. Not only does this support digestion, but it also helps you differentiate between hunger and thirst.

**5. Choose Smart Cooking Methods: Opt for healthier cooking methods such as roasting, grilling, or steaming instead of frying. These methods retain the flavors while minimizing the use of added fats.

**6. Colorful and Nutrient-Rich Sides: Elevate your side dishes by incorporating colorful vegetables and nutrient-rich options. Roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet potato mash, or a vibrant quinoa salad can add both flavor and health benefits to your Thanksgiving spread.

**7. Mindful Dessert Enjoyment: When it comes to desserts, savor small portions of your favorites. Consider healthier dessert alternatives like a fruit salad, baked apples, or a pumpkin parfait to satisfy your sweet tooth.

**8. Stay Active: Incorporate physical activity into your Thanksgiving celebration. Take a post-meal stroll with family or engage in a friendly outdoor game. This not only aids digestion but also adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the holiday.