Charlotte Airport Prepares for Record Numbers

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is gearing up for what is anticipated to be one of its most bustling Thanksgiving holidays yet, with a projected 900,000 local and connecting passengers set to board planes. In a news conference on Thursday, airport leaders predicted record-breaking crowds at the world’s fifth-busiest airport, spanning from Thursday through November 27.

This forecast for the 12-day period indicates a noteworthy increase, with expectations set to surpass 2019 levels by 9% and last year’s figures by an impressive 14%. Jerome Woodard, the Chief Operating Officer, emphasized the importance of travelers preparing in advance for their airport experience.

For those planning their journeys, it’s crucial to be aware of the busiest days at the airport. According to airport officials, the peak travel days are slated to be Sunday, November 26; Monday, November 27; Friday, November 17; Wednesday, November 22; and Saturday, November 25.

As Charlotte Douglas International Airport anticipates a surge in Thanksgiving travelers, passengers are encouraged to plan accordingly and stay informed about potential peak days for a smoother and more efficient travel experience.

