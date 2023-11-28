Charlotte Airport Sees Record Thanksgiving Weekend Travelers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On the Sunday following Thanksgiving, Charlotte Douglas International Airport achieved a historic milestone, recording an unprecedented 89,500 passengers, as announced on Monday. This figure marks a significant increase from the previous year’s total of 75,634 passengers on the same post-Thanksgiving Sunday, reflecting an 18% surge in traveler numbers.

Anticipating substantial activity, airport officials initially projected approximately 900,000 local and connecting passengers throughout the 12-day holiday period from November 16 to Monday. However, the actual departure count on Monday fell slightly short of expectations, with 836,000 passengers.

The heightened passenger volume resulted in congestion on the airport’s roadways on Sunday, causing delays of nearly an hour for passengers en route to the terminal, as reported by airport officials online. Despite challenges posed by the surge in post-Thanksgiving travel, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, ranked as the seventh-busiest airport globally for arrivals and departures, continues to experience a steady influx of travelers as they embark on their journeys back home.

