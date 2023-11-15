Listen Live
These Stores Will be Closed on Thanksgiving

Published on November 15, 2023

CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

We’ve all been there. On the day of Thanksgiving, you realize you forgot something and need to run to the store. Well before you run out, check out which stores will be closed:

  • Best Buy – Closed
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club – Closed
  • Costco – Closed
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed
  • Home Depot – Closed
  • Kohl’s – Closed
  • Macy’s – Closed
  • Target – Closed
  • Trader Joe’s – Closed
  • Walgreens – Closed
  • Walmart – Closed

