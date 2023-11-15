Thanksgiving Bliss: Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready to elevate your Thanksgiving feast with a divine twist on a classic side dish – Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole. This delightful creation combines the natural sweetness of sweet potatoes with the rich flavor of maple syrup, topped off with a heavenly layer of toasted marshmallows. It’s the perfect harmony of flavors to make your holiday celebration truly unforgettable.

Ingredients:

For the Sweet Potato Base:

4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Marshmallow Topping:

2 cups mini marshmallows

Instructions:

Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Cook the Sweet Potatoes: In a large pot of boiling water, cook the diced sweet potatoes until they are fork-tender. Drain and let them cool slightly. Mash and Mix: In a large bowl, mash the cooked sweet potatoes. Add melted butter, maple syrup, ground cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, beaten eggs, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined. Create the Casserole: Transfer the sweet potato mixture to a greased baking dish, spreading it evenly. Maple Glaze Magic: Drizzle a little extra maple syrup over the sweet potato mixture, ensuring a delightful maple flavor in every bite. Toasted Marshmallow Topping: Sprinkle mini marshmallows evenly over the sweet potato mixture, covering it entirely. Bake to Perfection: Place the casserole in the preheated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the marshmallows turn golden brown and the sweet potato base is heated through. Serve and Enjoy: Allow the Maple-Glazed Sweet Potato Casserole to cool for a few minutes before serving. Each spoonful promises a heavenly combination of creamy sweet potatoes, rich maple glaze, and gooey toasted marshmallows.

This Thanksgiving, bring warmth and sweetness to your table with this mouthwatering casserole.