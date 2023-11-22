Listen Live
Sweet Harmony: Cranberry-Orange Pecan Pie for a Thanksgiving Treat

Published on November 22, 2023

Traditional Christmas or New Year's pie.

Source: nik0s / Getty

This Thanksgiving, indulge your taste buds with a delightful twist on a classic dessert – Cranberry-Orange Pecan Pie. This mouthwatering creation brings together the tartness of cranberries, the zesty citrus flavor of oranges, and the rich crunch of pecans in a sweet symphony that will have your guests reaching for seconds.

Ingredients:

For the Crust:

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, chilled and cubed
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons ice water

For the Filling:

  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
  • Zest of 1 orange
  • 1 cup pecan halves
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the Crust: In a food processor, combine the flour, chilled butter, and sugar. Pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add ice water one tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together. Form the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  2. Roll out the Crust: On a floured surface, roll out the chilled dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer it to a 9-inch pie dish, trim the excess, and crimp the edges. Place it in the refrigerator while preparing the filling.
  3. Prepare the Filling: Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). In a medium bowl, combine cranberries, orange zest, and pecans. Spread this mixture evenly over the chilled pie crust.
  4. Whisk the Egg Mixture: In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until well combined.
  5. Pour Over the Filling: Pour the egg mixture over the cranberry, orange, and pecan filling, ensuring even coverage.
  6. Bake to Perfection: Place the pie in the preheated oven and bake for 45-50 minutes or until the filling is set, and the crust is golden brown. If the crust edges start to brown too quickly, cover them with aluminum foil.
  7. Cool and Serve: Allow the Cranberry-Orange Pecan Pie to cool for at least two hours before serving. This pie is delicious on its own or topped with a dollop of whipped cream.

This Thanksgiving, treat your loved ones to a pie that combines the familiar comfort of pecan pie with the vibrant flavors of cranberries and oranges.

