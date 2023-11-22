Sweet Harmony: Cranberry-Orange Pecan Pie for a Thanksgiving Treat

This Thanksgiving, indulge your taste buds with a delightful twist on a classic dessert – Cranberry-Orange Pecan Pie. This mouthwatering creation brings together the tartness of cranberries, the zesty citrus flavor of oranges, and the rich crunch of pecans in a sweet symphony that will have your guests reaching for seconds.
Ingredients:
For the Crust:
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, chilled and cubed
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons ice water
For the Filling:
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
- Zest of 1 orange
- 1 cup pecan halves
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of salt
Instructions:
- Prepare the Crust: In a food processor, combine the flour, chilled butter, and sugar. Pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add ice water one tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together. Form the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Roll out the Crust: On a floured surface, roll out the chilled dough into a 12-inch circle. Transfer it to a 9-inch pie dish, trim the excess, and crimp the edges. Place it in the refrigerator while preparing the filling.
- Prepare the Filling: Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). In a medium bowl, combine cranberries, orange zest, and pecans. Spread this mixture evenly over the chilled pie crust.
- Whisk the Egg Mixture: In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, corn syrup, melted butter, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt until well combined.
- Pour Over the Filling: Pour the egg mixture over the cranberry, orange, and pecan filling, ensuring even coverage.
- Bake to Perfection: Place the pie in the preheated oven and bake for 45-50 minutes or until the filling is set, and the crust is golden brown. If the crust edges start to brown too quickly, cover them with aluminum foil.
- Cool and Serve: Allow the Cranberry-Orange Pecan Pie to cool for at least two hours before serving. This pie is delicious on its own or topped with a dollop of whipped cream.
This Thanksgiving, treat your loved ones to a pie that combines the familiar comfort of pecan pie with the vibrant flavors of cranberries and oranges.
-
What Does The Bible Say About Putting Up Christmas Trees?
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
Early Voting Locations And Times
-
Koryn Hawthorne is Engaged!
-
Grammy Nominations Announced for Christian Categories
-
Alabama Riverboat Brawl Trial For Black Man Attacked Gets Scheduled
-
The Group Fire Talks New Christmas EP, Teases A Deluxe Edition For 2024