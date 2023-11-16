Listen Live
Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Recipe: Herb-Roasted Squash with Pecan Parmesan Crust

Published on November 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pumpkin casserole

Source: Mariha-kitchen / Getty

This Thanksgiving, elevate your side dish game with a show-stopping recipe that brings together the rich flavors of butternut squash, aromatic herbs, and the nutty crunch of pecan Parmesan crust. This Herb-Roasted Butternut Squash is a delightful twist that will have your guests asking for seconds.

Ingredients:

  • 1 large butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Pecan Parmesan Crust:

  • 1 cup pecans, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).
  2. Prepare Butternut Squash: In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash cubes with olive oil, fresh thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper until evenly coated.

  3. Roast the Squash: Spread the seasoned butternut squash on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are golden and the squash is fork-tender.
  4. Prepare Pecan Parmesan Crust: In a separate bowl, mix together the chopped pecans, grated Parmesan, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, dried oregano, dried basil, salt, and pepper. Stir in the melted butter until the mixture becomes a crumbly crust.
  5. Apply the Crust: Once the butternut squash is roasted, evenly sprinkle the pecan Parmesan crust over the top, covering the cubes.
  6. Bake Again: Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and crispy.
  7. Serve Warm: Transfer the Herb-Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecan Parmesan Crust to a serving dish and revel in the delightful medley of flavors and textures.

This Thanksgiving, let your culinary creativity shine with this savory and unique side dish.

RELATED TAGS

holiday Recipes Thanksgiving

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close