Thanksgiving Recipe: Herb-Roasted Squash with Pecan Parmesan Crust

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This Thanksgiving, elevate your side dish game with a show-stopping recipe that brings together the rich flavors of butternut squash, aromatic herbs, and the nutty crunch of pecan Parmesan crust. This Herb-Roasted Butternut Squash is a delightful twist that will have your guests asking for seconds.

Ingredients:

1 large butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Pecan Parmesan Crust:

1 cup pecans, finely chopped

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons melted butter

Instructions:

Preheat the Oven: Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Prepare Butternut Squash: In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash cubes with olive oil, fresh thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper until evenly coated. Roast the Squash: Spread the seasoned butternut squash on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are golden and the squash is fork-tender. Prepare Pecan Parmesan Crust: In a separate bowl, mix together the chopped pecans, grated Parmesan, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, dried oregano, dried basil, salt, and pepper. Stir in the melted butter until the mixture becomes a crumbly crust. Apply the Crust: Once the butternut squash is roasted, evenly sprinkle the pecan Parmesan crust over the top, covering the cubes. Bake Again: Return the baking sheet to the oven and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the crust is golden and crispy. Serve Warm: Transfer the Herb-Roasted Butternut Squash with Pecan Parmesan Crust to a serving dish and revel in the delightful medley of flavors and textures.

This Thanksgiving, let your culinary creativity shine with this savory and unique side dish.