Make the Best of Your Black Friday Shopping with These Tips

CLOSE
If you plan on going Black Friday shopping, check out some of these tips first:
- Plan ahead: Before heading out for Black Friday, make sure to research what stores you want to visit and what deals you want to take advantage of. Knowing where you want to go and what you want to buy will make your shopping experience much smoother.
- Set a budget: Figure out how much you’re willing to spend and make sure to stick to it! It’s easy to get caught up in all the sales and wind up buying more than you intended.
- Set an alarm: Many stores have limited stock and the deals won’t last long. Set an alarm to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the awesome deals!
- Shop online: You don’t have to brave the crowds to get the best deals. Many stores offer online-exclusive deals that you can take advantage of.
- Buy in bulk: If you plan on buying multiple items, look for stores that offer bulk discounts. Many stores offer discounts for buying two or more items, so it’s worth it to stock up.
More from Praise 100.9
-
First Time Hosting The Holidays? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Early Voting Locations And Times
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Praise Charlotte 100.9
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network