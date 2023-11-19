Listen Live
Holiday Guide

Make the Best of Your Black Friday Shopping with These Tips

Published on November 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
A Bosideng Down Jacket Store in Chongqing

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

If you plan on going Black Friday shopping, check out some of these tips first:

  • Plan ahead: Before heading out for Black Friday, make sure to research what stores you want to visit and what deals you want to take advantage of. Knowing where you want to go and what you want to buy will make your shopping experience much smoother.
  • Set a budget: Figure out how much you’re willing to spend and make sure to stick to it! It’s easy to get caught up in all the sales and wind up buying more than you intended.

  • Set an alarm: Many stores have limited stock and the deals won’t last long. Set an alarm to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the awesome deals!
  • Shop online: You don’t have to brave the crowds to get the best deals. Many stores offer online-exclusive deals that you can take advantage of.
  • Buy in bulk: If you plan on buying multiple items, look for stores that offer bulk discounts. Many stores offer discounts for buying two or more items, so it’s worth it to stock up.

RELATED TAGS

Black Friday holiday shopping

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close