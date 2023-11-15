 Save Money At The Pump This Holiday

It’s almost time to start traveling for Thanksgiving! If you plan to hit the road this year to visit family, here are a few tips to save at the pumps.
- Use a gas price app like Gas Buddy or Get Upside. Even your Waze GPS can help you locate lower gas prices.
- Choose a good rewards program or credit card. That way you can get discounts or earn cash back on every purchase.
- Buy from a warehouse club like Sam’s Club. They usually have great gas prices.
- Check to see if the gas station you’re visiting offers discounted prices for cash purchases at the pump. If so, pay with cash and get the lower price!
-
First Time Hosting The Holidays? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
What Does The Bible Say About Putting Up Christmas Trees?
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Early Voting Locations And Times
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Koryn Hawthorne is Engaged!