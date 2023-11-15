Listen Live
Travel

 Save Money At The Pump This Holiday

Published on November 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New Beginnings Community Church Gas Card Giveaway

Source: Redfish / Redfish

It’s almost time to start traveling for Thanksgiving! If you plan to hit the road this year to visit family, here are a few tips to save at the pumps.

  1. Use a gas price app like Gas Buddy or Get Upside.  Even your Waze GPS can help you locate lower gas prices.

  2. Choose a good rewards program or credit card. That way you can get discounts or earn cash back on every purchase.
  3. Buy from a warehouse club like Sam’s Club. They usually have great gas prices.
  4. Check to see if the gas station you’re visiting offers discounted prices for cash purchases at the pump. If so, pay with cash and get the lower price!

RELATED TAGS

gas Thanksgiving Travel

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close