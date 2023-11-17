Listen Live
Tips to Save Money on Thanksgiving Dinner

Published on November 17, 2023

woman cooking and holding turkey meat for Thanksgiving dinner at home in Mexico Latin America, hispanic female preparing food in holidays

Source: Marcos Elihu Castillo Ramirez / Getty

Thanksgiving dinner can get pretty expensive.

Here’s how to cut down on some of those grocery expenses this year:

  • Plan out your meals for Thanksgiving in advance. This will help you know exactly what you need to purchase and can help you avoid buying unnecessary ingredients.
  • Buy ingredients in bulk. If you know you’ll be making several dishes, consider buying ingredients in bulk to save money.
  • Use coupons and discounts. Look for coupons and discounts when you’re shopping for Thanksgiving ingredients.
  • Compare prices. Compare prices of different stores and look for sales to get the best deals.
  • Look for seasonal produce. In-season produce is usually cheaper than out-of-season produce.
  • Make your own sides. Homemade sides are often cheaper than store-bought ones.

  • Reuse ingredients. Reuse ingredients for multiple dishes, such as roasting a turkey for the main dish and using the leftovers for sandwiches or soup.
  • Consider a potluck. Ask your family and friends to bring a dish so you don’t have to make everything yourself.
  • Opt for vegetarian dishes. Vegetarian dishes are often cheaper than dishes that include meat.
  • Don’t buy pre-made dishes. Making dishes from scratch is usually more economical than buying pre-made ones.

