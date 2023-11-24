Holiday Guide: Tips to Spot Scams When Online Shopping

The holidays are here, meaning more shopping and higher risks for scams.
Here are some tips to spot and avoid scams while online shopping:
- Never use your debit card to make purchases because it is connected directly to your bank account.
- Compare the product cost at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and/or Amazon. Significant price reductions indicate a scam.
- If a website prompts you to “sign in with Amazon” or reactivate your Amazon account, do not submit your Amazon or Credit Card information.
- By clicking a link, fake websites can download harmful viruses and spyware onto a computer.
- Any online store listing the few goods it has in stock and the number of users currently viewing it should be avoided.
-
First Time Hosting The Holidays? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Early Voting Locations And Times
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Praise Charlotte 100.9
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network