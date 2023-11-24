Listen Live
Holiday Guide: Tips to Spot Scams When Online Shopping

Published on November 24, 2023

Happy woman shopping online and enjoying in the city

Source: Igor Suka / Getty

The holidays are here, meaning more shopping and higher risks for scams.

Here are some tips to spot and avoid scams while online shopping:

  1. Never use your debit card to make purchases because it is connected directly to your bank account.
  2. Compare the product cost at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and/or Amazon. Significant price reductions indicate a scam.
  3. If a website prompts you to “sign in with Amazon” or reactivate your Amazon account, do not submit your Amazon or Credit Card information.
  4. By clicking a link, fake websites can download harmful viruses and spyware onto a computer.
  5. Any online store listing the few goods it has in stock and the number of users currently viewing it should be avoided.

