Homegoing Arrangements for Bishop Carlton D. Pearson

Bishop Carlton D’Metrius Pearson transitioned on November 19th. According to his obituary, Pearson, who was 70, passed away following a brief battle with cancer. Here are the arrangements posted at biglowfunerals.com:

Public visitation is Wednesday, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at All Souls Unitarian Church, and on Thursday morning, 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM, at All Souls Unitarian Church.

An Interfaith Celebration of Life is Thursday at 11:00 AM, All Souls Unitarian Church. And the final hours of public visitation is Thursday, 12:30 PM until 4:30 PM, followed by the final closing and sealing of the Casket at 4:30 PM.

A Musical Celebration of Life will be Thursday evening, at 6:30 PM in the Greater Grace Temple in Tulsa.

The Episcopal Celebration of Life is Friday, December 1, at Noon at Transformation Church.

Keith D. Biglow Funerals Directors, Inc. are serving the Pearson family. The family is requesting in lieu of sending floral arrangements, please consider sending donations through CashApp: $NewDimensions2.