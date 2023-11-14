Grammy Nominations Announced for Christian Categories

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The eagerly awaited 2024 Grammy Nominations have been revealed.

The Recording Academy announced the latest Grammy Award Nominations on Friday. Here are the nominations:

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Is Good Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

Lord Do It For Me (Live) Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriter

God Is Melvin Crispell III

All Things Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe by Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters

Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] by Cody Carnes

Thank God I Do by Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters

Love Me Like I Am by: for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Your Power by Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

God Problems by ​​​​​​​Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

I Love You by Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

​​​​​​​The Maverick Way by Maverick City Music

​​​​​​​My Truth by Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live In Orlando by Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Tribe by Blessing Offor

Emanuel by Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle by Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae

I Believe by Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute To The King by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes Of The South by Blind Boys Of Alabama

Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times by Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me At The Cross by Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light by Gaither Vocal Band

Read the full article here.