Grammy Nominations Announced for Christian Categories

The eagerly awaited 2024 Grammy Nominations have been revealed.
The Recording Academy announced the latest Grammy Award Nominations on Friday. Here are the nominations:
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- God Is Good
Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters
- Feel Alright (Blessed)
Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters
- Lord Do It For Me (Live)
Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriter
- God Is
Melvin Crispell III
- All Things
Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Believe by Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters
- Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] by Cody Carnes
- Thank God I Do by Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters
- Love Me Like I Am by: for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks
- Your Power by Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- God Problems by Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
- I Love You by Erica Campbell
- Hymns (Live) by Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- The Maverick Way by Maverick City Music
- My Truth by Jonathan McReynolds
- All Things New: Live In Orlando by Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- My Tribe by Blessing Offor
- Emanuel by Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
- Lauren Daigle by Lauren Daigle
- Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae
- I Believe by Phil Wickham
Best Roots Gospel Album
- Tribute To The King by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
- Echoes Of The South by Blind Boys Of Alabama
- Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times by Becky Isaacs Bowman
- Meet Me At The Cross by Brian Free & Assurance
- Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light by Gaither Vocal Band
