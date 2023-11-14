Listen Live
Grammy Nominations Announced for Christian Categories

Published on November 14, 2023

The eagerly awaited 2024 Grammy Nominations have been revealed.

The Recording Academy announced the latest Grammy Award Nominations on Friday. Here are the nominations:

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • God Is Good

    Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard; Stanley Brown, Karen V Clark Sheard, Kaylah Jiavanni Harvey, Rodney Jerkins, Elyse Victoria Johnson, J Drew Sheard II, Kierra Valencia Sheard & Hezekiah Walker, songwriters

  • Feel Alright (Blessed)

    Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell, William Weatherspoon, Juan Winans & Marvin L. Winans, songwriters

  • Lord Do It For Me (Live)

    Zacardi Cortez; Marcus Calyen, Zacardi Cortez & Kerry Douglas, songwriter

  • God Is

    Melvin Crispell III

  • All Things

    Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

 Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • Believe by Blessing Offor; Hank Bentley & Blessing Offor, songwriters
  • Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live] by Cody Carnes
  • Thank God I Do by Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle & Jason Ingram, songwriters
  • Love Me Like I Am by: for KING & COUNTRY Featuring Jordin Sparks
  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Your Power by Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • God Problems by ​​​​​​​Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Daniel Bashta, Chris Davenport, Ryan Ellis & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

  • I Love You by Erica Campbell
  • Hymns (Live) by Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • ​​​​​​​The Maverick Way by Maverick City Music
  • ​​​​​​​My Truth by Jonathan McReynolds
  • All Things New: Live In Orlando by Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • My Tribe by Blessing Offor
  • Emanuel by Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
  • Lauren Daigle by Lauren Daigle
  • Church Clothes 4 by Lecrae
  • I Believe by Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

  • Tribute To The King by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
  • Echoes Of The South by Blind Boys Of Alabama
  • Songs That Pulled Me Through The Tough Times by Becky Isaacs Bowman
  • Meet Me At The Cross by Brian Free & Assurance
  • Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light by Gaither Vocal Band

Read the full article here.

