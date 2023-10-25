Listen Live
Early Voting Locations And Times

Published on October 25, 2023

Voting Booths; #TheBlackBallot

Source: iOne Digital / other

 

One-stop, in-person early voting for the November 2023 elections in various municipalities begins Thursday, Oct. 19, and ends Saturday, Nov. 4. Sites and voting hours are available at One-Stop Voting Sites for the Nov. 7, 2023 Election (PDF). Early voting sites and hours are also available at One-Stop Early Voting Site Search.

During the early voting period, voters can cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. This is different than Election Day, when registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place. During the early voting period, eligible individuals may also register to vote and vote at the same time

Beginning with the 2023 municipal elections, North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Learn more at Voter ID.

