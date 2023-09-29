Airports Anticipate Effects of Looming Government Shutdown

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Preparations are underway in Charlotte and nationwide as agencies brace for the possibility of a government shutdown, with airports among the entities affected.

In the event of a shutdown, the landscape at Charlotte Douglas International Airport may undergo significant changes. Although airports will not be completely shut down, the potential for unpaid work for some personnel looms over the air travel industry.

TSA and air traffic controllers will continue to work during the potential shutdown. However, passengers might experience longer wait times, reduced staff, and face potential cancellations and delays, adding an extra layer of concern for travelers.

The shutdown carries the potential to significantly affect the economy. According to the U.S. Travel Association, the nation could lose $140 million per day.

The shutdown poses a setback to the FAA budget approval process, hindering their ability to hire additional workers as they deal with ongoing staff shortages. The effects of this budgetary constraint could impact both efficiency and service quality.

