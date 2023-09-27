Charlotte Postal Workers Rally Against Potential Job Cuts

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Postal workers in Charlotte staged a march on Tuesday morning, protesting a proposed plan that could lead to the elimination of over 300 positions.

According to workers, the plan is a part of the U.S. Postal Service’s 10-year strategy to streamline operations.

Miriam Bell, the union president, disclosed that employees were informed earlier this month about the potential loss of 308 jobs in Charlotte. This development could significantly impact mail delivery services for residents.

Bell says the job cuts are a part of the 10-year plan, unveiled in 2021 with the objective of restructuring the struggling agency. The plan aims to steer the Postal Service toward positive net income within three years to avoid an anticipated $160 billion in losses by 2030.

During the protest against these impending job cuts on Tuesday, union members marched from their hall to the west Charlotte USPS facility on Scott Futrell Drive.

The purpose of this demonstration was to raise awareness and call upon local and congressional lawmakers to intervene in the matter.

