Bryce Young Set to Make Sunday Comeback Following Ankle Injury

In a highly anticipated return to the field, the Carolina Panthers’ standout rookie quarterback, Bryce Young, is expected to return this Sunday after overcoming an ankle injury.

The announcement came Friday afternoon when the team confirmed that Young has received medical clearance to participate in the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Young sat out in last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Young sustained the ankle injury during a Week 2 showdown against the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

He was initially projected to miss 1-2 games. The star quarterback’s speedy recovery has exceeded expectations, allowing him to return sooner than anticipated.

For Young and the Panthers, the swift recuperation comes as a welcome relief.

Fans can look forward to witnessing Young’s comeback performance as the Panthers face off against the Minnesota Vikings. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.

