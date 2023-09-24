The Wesleyan Church Celebrates PreacHER Sunday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the last Sunday in September and a big applause for the Wesleyan Church. For the entire month, the Church encouraged their membership to ask a woman to preach at least one Sunday. The Church denomination declares that both men and women:

are bearers of God’s image

are blessed to preach the good news

are burdened with the great commission

PreacHER Sunday allowed every Wesleyan pulpit to unleash the gifts of women to preach the Gospel.

Earlier this summer, another denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention (S.B.C.), approved an amendment to their constitution that declared “only men as any kind of pastor or elder as qualified by Scripture.” Two churches with female pastors were expelled.

The Wesleyan Church’s foundation of beliefs is based on John Wesley, known as the founder of the independent Methodist movement. According to its website, the denomination has a membership of 600,000 around the world and is present in 99 countries, owns five colleges and universities, one seminary, and numerous Bible colleges and other schools.