Over 80 Flights Cancelled and Delayed at CLT Airport Ahead of Idalia

Over 60 flights were disrupted at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Wednesday due to the predicted impacts of Hurricane Idalia.
According to Flight Aware data at 12:30 p.m., a total of 84 flights have been canceled, and an additional 94 flights are facing delays.
Overnight, the Charlotte region experienced heavy rain and storms, leading to widespread power outages affecting thousands.
The majority of the flight cancellations at Charlotte-Douglas are linked to routes either departing for or arriving from Florida. Notably, Tampa’s airport had previously announced its closure until at least Thursday.
Hurricane Idalia, classified as a Category 3 storm, made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida on Wednesday morning.
Charlotte Motor Speedway has opened its campground, offering a place to stay for those in need.
