Skai Jackson Looked Snatched At The 2023 ‘Variety’ Power Of Young Hollywood Event In This Sassy Two-Piece Look

If you’ve been sleeping on Skai Jackson’s style, it’s time to wake up. The Sheroes actress recently hit up the 2023 Variety Power of Young Hollywood event in a two-piece look that screamed grown woman.

Skai Jackson Stuns At The Variety Power of Young Hollywood Gala

The young celebrities were out and about at this year’s Power of Young Hollywood gala at the NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Among those rising stars was the gorgeous Skai Jackson, known for her superb acting skills and striking beauty. Jackson celebrated her craft in a two-piece Naeem Khan set that gave summer vibes. The tan-colored garb featured a crochet bandeau top and a high-waist embroidered, sheer skirt with floral designs and fringe. Jackson accented her resort look with a gold clutch, tan ankle strap sandals, and green and gold drop earrings. The Sex Appeal actress worked a soft glam makeup look and wore her hair in a sleek bob.

Skai Jackson Is All Grown Up

Since her acting debut as a young child, Jackson has blossomed into quite the fashionable lady. Some of her best looks consist of popping sets, latex pants, and cut-out jumpsuits. The 21-year-old author is no stranger to slaying, and we love how the entrepreneur keeps it sexy and class simultaneously.

If you peruse Jackson’s Instagram page, you’ll discover that the activist is not only into her style but also into evolving as a person and in her craft. She was recently named the face of Cacharel’s fragrance line “Yes I Am.” And when asked in a recent interview with Elle Canada how she stays focused, The Man in the White Van actress replied, “I write positive affirmations in my journal—about what I see for myself in the next five years and what I want to accomplish in life—and then speak them into existence as if they are already true. Sometimes my friends and I will make mood boards or vision boards just to get our spirits [aligned].”

