The Motivational Moment during Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins encourages the listener to get motivated for whatever they may face during the week. In this Motivational Moment, in honor of Women’s History Month, Reverend Ron Harrison talks about Gladys Aylward.
After telling the rescue story of British missionary, Gladys Aylward, Reverend Ron Harrison reminds us that God never promised a life free from danger, trials or tribulations, but He does promise the protection of his presence in the midst of trouble.
Psalm 91 tells us “…He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
Psalm 27:13-14 says “13 I would have fainted, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. 14 Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen thine heart. Wait, I say, on the Lord!”
(Originally aired 3-26-23)
Gladys Aylward – A Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List