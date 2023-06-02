June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, observed in June, aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, promote brain health, and support individuals and families affected by these conditions. Here are some key points about Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month:
- Raising awareness: The month provides an opportunity to educate the public about Alzheimer’s disease, its impact on individuals and families, and the importance of early detection and intervention. It aims to break stigmas and misconceptions surrounding dementia and create a more understanding and supportive society.
- Advocacy and support: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month encourages advocacy efforts to promote funding for research, advancements in treatment, and support services for individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It emphasizes the need for policies and resources that address the challenges faced by patients and their caregivers.
