Try Out This Grilled Recipe For Your Juneteenth Cookout

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a delicious grill recipe to try at your Juneteenth cookout:

Grilled Honey Lime Chicken Skewers

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs (680g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into cubes

¼ cup lime juice

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, whisk together lime juice, honey, soy sauce, minced garlic, lime zest, paprika, cumin, salt, and black pepper to make the marinade. Add the chicken cubes to the marinade and toss until they are well coated. Cover the bowl and let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, or preferably overnight for more flavor. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Thread the marinated chicken pieces onto the soaked wooden skewers, leaving a small space between each piece. Place the chicken skewers on the preheated grill and cook for about 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and has a nice charred appearance. While grilling, baste the chicken skewers with any remaining marinade to enhance the flavor. Once cooked, remove the skewers from the grill and let them rest for a few minutes. Serve the grilled honey lime chicken skewers hot with a side of your choice, such as grilled vegetables, rice, or a fresh salad.

Enjoy these flavorful and juicy grilled honey lime chicken skewers at your cookout.