What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is quickly approaching.
Some of us will be using this day to celebrate, but what exactly are we celebrating?
Juneteenth, short for June 19th, is a holiday celebrated in the United States to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
In simpler terms, Juneteenth is a day that marks the freedom and liberation of enslaved African Americans. It recognizes the historical significance of the emancipation and serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial equality and justice.
The holiday is an opportunity to celebrate African American culture, history, and achievements, while also acknowledging the challenges faced and the progress yet to be made.
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List