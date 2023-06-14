What Is Juneteenth?

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth is quickly approaching.

Some of us will be using this day to celebrate, but what exactly are we celebrating?

Juneteenth, short for June 19th, is a holiday celebrated in the United States to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

In simpler terms, Juneteenth is a day that marks the freedom and liberation of enslaved African Americans. It recognizes the historical significance of the emancipation and serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial equality and justice.

The holiday is an opportunity to celebrate African American culture, history, and achievements, while also acknowledging the challenges faced and the progress yet to be made.