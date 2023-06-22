Summer Recipes: Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want to find a way to use those berries from the grocery store? Here’s another delicious summer recipe featuring mixed berries:

Mixed Berry Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

For the smoothie:

1 cup mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1 ripe banana, sliced

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup almond milk (or any milk of your choice)

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for added sweetness)

For the toppings:

Fresh berries (sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Granola or muesli

Shredded coconut

Chia seeds

Sliced almonds or other nuts

Instructions:

In a blender, combine the mixed berries, sliced banana, Greek yogurt, almond milk, and honey (if using). Blend until smooth and creamy. If the mixture is too thick, you can add more almond milk to achieve the desired consistency. Pour the smoothie into a bowl. Top the smoothie with fresh sliced berries, granola or muesli, shredded coconut, chia seeds, and sliced almonds or other nuts. Feel free to get creative with the toppings and add your favorite fruits or nuts. Serve the mixed berry smoothie bowl immediately and enjoy it with a spoon.

The mixed berry smoothie bowl is a refreshing and nutritious summer treat. It’s packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber from the mixed berries, while the Greek yogurt adds protein and creaminess. The variety of toppings adds texture and additional flavors. Enjoy this colorful and delicious smoothie bowl as a healthy breakfast or a refreshing snack on a warm summer day!