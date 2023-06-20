Summer Recipes: Mixed Berry Crumble

Here’s a delightful summer recipe featuring berries:

Ingredients:

For the filling:

4 cups mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons cornstarch

For the crumble topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Grease a baking dish with butter or cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine the mixed berries, granulated sugar, lemon juice, and cornstarch. Toss gently to coat the berries evenly. Transfer the mixture to the greased baking dish and spread it out evenly. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, rolled oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt for the crumble topping. Mix well to combine. Add the chilled and cubed butter to the mixture. Using your fingers or a pastry cutter, work the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Continue until all the butter is incorporated and the mixture holds together when squeezed. Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the berry filling, covering it completely. Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for about 30-35 minutes or until the berries are bubbly, and the topping is golden brown. Remove the crumble from the oven and let it cool slightly. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream, if desired.

This mixed berry crumble is a wonderful summer dessert that showcases the natural sweetness and vibrant flavors of fresh berries. The crispy and buttery crumble topping adds a delightful texture to complement the juicy berries. Enjoy this delicious treat with your loved ones on a warm summer day!