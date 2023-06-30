Summer Recipes: Grilled Peach and Arugula Salad

Looking for a yummy summer recipe using seasonal fruit? Here’s a delicious summer recipe featuring peaches:
Grilled Peach and Arugula Salad with Balsamic Glaze
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
- 4 cups arugula
- 1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
- 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
- 2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your grill to medium heat.
- Brush the cut sides of the peach halves with olive oil and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Place the peaches on the grill, cut side down, and cook for about 3-4 minutes until grill marks appear and the peaches are slightly softened. Flip the peaches and grill for an additional 1-2 minutes. Remove from the grill and let them cool for a few minutes.
- In a large salad bowl, combine the arugula, crumbled goat cheese, and toasted sliced almonds.
- Slice the grilled peaches into wedges and add them to the salad bowl.
- Drizzle the balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil over the salad. Toss gently to coat all the ingredients with the dressing.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, adding salt and pepper to your preference.
- Serve the grilled peach and arugula salad immediately as a refreshing summer side dish or a light main course.
The combination of sweet and smoky grilled peaches, peppery arugula, tangy goat cheese, and crunchy almonds creates a delightful mix of flavors and textures. The balsamic glaze adds a touch of sweetness and acidity to tie it all together. Enjoy this vibrant and delicious salad during the summer season!
