The Homies come together and the first thing Dave recognizes is Rock-T’s glasses 04:04
FATHERS DAY was well for the guys 06:51
JA MORANT did NOT get what the guys thought he deserved 10:57
CP3 got disrespected out of this world!!! 21:59
Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson went to a movie premiere but left they clothes at the house?? 36:57
Michael Jordan just keeps being Michael Jordan and it ALWAYS comes with a check 43:18
All the guys know is this week somebody really really tall is going to the NBA … 47:51
The post Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies appeared first on Black America Web.
Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Funeral Details Set For Cyrus Carmack-Belton As Killer’s Violent Past Surfaces
-
Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop!
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Will Jacky Oh’s Funeral Be Live Streamed? How You May Be Able To Watch Online
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!