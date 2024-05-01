4 Ways To Build Intimacy With God

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

What does your morning routine consist of? A quick devotional, workout, grabbing a latte from your favorite coffee shop? Is your night time routine similar? Complete your evening hygiene routine, scroll social media, and listen to a sermon while you make dinner? Do you find yourself checking the boxes of Bible reading but lacking intimacy with God? If so, you’re not alone.

The hustle and bustle of everyday life can make your relationship with God routine and boring. As with any relationship, it takes intentionality and effort. We can’t expect to be close to Him if we don’t stay close through prayer, fasting, and simply choosing Him over our other desires.

Throughout the Bible we see examples of those who sought the face of God diligently. Not only did they receive the intimacy they desired, but they were sharp spiritually and naturally, too. To Daniel, who prayed three times a day and fasted regularly, God gave the interpretation of visions and dreams, along with great wisdom and intelligence. To David, who was repentant and used his gift of music to write worship songs to God, He gave total victory, allowing him to never lose a battle. To Peter, who lived sacrificially for God, He gave the power to heal the sick with the passing of his shadow. And to Mary, who was humble, He gave great favor and made her the mother of Jesus.

Scripture tells us that God loves us and desires to stay close to us as well:

Jeremiah 29:12-14 “Then you will call upon Me and go and pray to Me, and I will listen to you. And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart. I will be found by you, says the Lord.”

James 4:8 “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him would not perish but have eternal life.”

Isaiah 30:18 “The Lord waits to be gracious to you, and therefore exalts himself to show mercy to you.”

God wants you and will welcome you into deeper relationship with Him. Try these 4 tips to build intimacy with God:

Schedule/Routine – Just like we plan brunch or vacation with great detail and excitement, we should keep that same energy when it comes to time with God. Schedule time with God daily and make it intentional by building your routine around that time instead of building that time into your routine.

Use a Physical Bible – Phones and computers are convenient because they allow you to look up scriptures quickly and discover various translations. However, they can welcome distractions through notifications and the option the veer off it presents. Use a physical Bible in your favorite translation to prevent this. Grab your pen, and highlighter.

Accountability – Goals are easier accomplished when you have accountability. Ask a loved one to check in with you to ensure you stay the course and keep your word to God and yourself.

Bible Study Plan – Bible plans provide insight and wisdom we otherwise might not have discovered. They can also make reading the Bible feel less daunting. Incorporate a plan specifically on intimacy with God, like this one, to get started.

