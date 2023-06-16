Charlotte

Local Minister Introduces Motivational Segment to Access TV Broadcast

Published on June 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Minister Shannon Antoinette is using her ministry and voice to inspire viewers to incorporate biblical principles into daily living. When Minister Antoinette launched her radio show, ‘I Am Resilient’ on Praise 100.9 in 2016, her behind-the-scenes challenges buttressed the title of her broadcast and the intent of her efforts – to persevere despite the circumstance(s).  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Minister Antoinette about her upcoming broadcast on TV Access 21, Roku television, and the eventual return to radio.

 

RELATED TAGS

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

More from Praise 100.9
Close