Congratulations are in order once again for Tasha Cobbs-Leonard!

The Grammy-Award-winning artist took to Instagram to announce that she has been newly elected as the Nashville Chapter Governor for the Recording Academy.

“I’m honored to serve my peers at the @RecordingAcademy as the newly elected Nashville Chapter Governor. #RepresentingTheAcademy means advocating, supporting, and celebrating the many voices that make up our diverse creative community year-round, and I look forward to joining leaders dedicated to driving music forward,” Cobbs-Leonard said in an Instagram post.

Matt Maher was also elected a Nashville Chapter Governor.

Congratulations to both!

Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Elected Nashville Chapter Governor For Recording Academy was originally published on praisebaltimore.com