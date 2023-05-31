Northlake Road Closed Due to Sinkhole

There is a current road closure near Northlake Mall after officials discovered a sinkhole.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released a traffic alert concerning an ongoing issue.
Authorities have announced the closure of Northlake Mall Drive near Firestone Auto Care due to the presence of a sinkhole. As a result, drivers are advised to find alternate routes and avoid the affected area until further notice.
Those intending to travel in the area should plan for delays, or find an alternate route.
Ensuring public safety and preventing any potential accidents or disruptions is of utmost importance.
-
Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop!
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Announces Pregnancy: “I Am So Excited & Blessed”
-
Erica Campbell Is Pretty In Pink In Her New Video For “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Praise Charlotte & Melanie Pratt Nominated For 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case