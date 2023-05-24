Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner passed away. She was 83.

Turner reportedly passed at her home in Switzerland following a long battle with an illness.

Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, was born in Brownsville, Tennesee.

In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly. (© Peter Lindbergh)”

