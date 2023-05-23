Netflix to Charge Additional $8/Mo for Viewers Outside Household

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In an effort to stop password sharing, Netflix has unveiled its strategy to end this practice within the United States.

The popular video streaming service aims to attract more subscribers as its growth rate decreases.

To combat password sharing, Netflix plans to restrict viewership of its programming to individuals within the same household.

Subscribers of Netflix’s standard or premium plans, priced between $15.50 and $20 per month, will have the option to authorize someone outside their household to use their password by paying an additional $8 per month. This represents a $2 discount compared to the company’s basic plan.

“We see an initial cancel reaction, and then we build out of that both in terms of membership and revenue as borrowers sign-up for their own Netflix accounts,” said Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters.

