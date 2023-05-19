One of the best professional and collegiate football players of all time, Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown died at 87.

Monique Brown, Brown’s wife, revealed his death in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon. Brown “passed peacefully” in their Los Angeles home on Thursday night, she added.

“To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star,” the post read. “To our gamily he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

Brown was named to the NFL 100 all-time squad in 2020, as well as the College Football 150 list, to mark the anniversaries of those sports.

No Browns player has worn his No. 32 since his retirement. In 2016 the team build a statue of him that stands outside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Brown, who was drafted first overall in 1957, played nine seasons for the Cleveland Browns (1957-65), leading the league in running eight of those years. Every year he played, he was selected to the Pro Bowl. He led the Browns to three league championships, including one in 1964, and was awarded MVP three times.

As an actor, Brown appeared in western Rio Conchos (1964),WWII action film The Dirty Dozen (1967) and is most known for his role in Any Given Sunday (1999).

Jim Brown, Hall of Famer, Browns Legend dead at 87 was originally published on wfnz.com